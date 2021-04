Alkalo of Gunjur, Alhagie Omar Giki Darboe on Saturday died in Dakar, Senegal, after a brief illness. His passing comes twelve days after the death of the Kombo South Coastal Town imam ratib, Alhagie Fa-Kawsu Touray.

Giki Darboe replaced Alhagie Sulayman Touray as the alkalo of Gunjur in 2014. Alkalo Darboe was laid to rest on Sunday at the Gunjur Cemetery.

He was survived by three wives, several children and grand children.