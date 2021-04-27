Uganda: Police Retrieve Decomposing Body of Businessman From Bugolobi Flats

27 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Residents of Bugolobi flats block 21, were last evening gripped with shock following the discovery of a decomposing body of one of their own, Joseph Magezi, a businessman.

According to Mr Francis Emojong the Chairman LCII Bugolobi Parish and Councillor LCII Nakawa Division, residents had complained of a foul stench coming from one of the houses on the block on Monday.

"Residents started complaining at 4:30pm and the Police came in at 5:30pm to break the house in the presence of LCs and the residents," he said.

He added that when Police arrived, statements were recorded from the residents and a boda boda rider who has been delivering food to the now deceased proprietor of CTM tiles a hardware store in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Emojong explained that the boda boda rider had told the residents that his client (the deceased) had not answered his phone calls the past two days to have his meals delivered, as has always been the routine.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyisigirye, confirmed the development saying the body was taken to city mortuary for further investigations.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.