Uganda: CSOs Proposals for the 2021/22 Budget

Kampala, Uganda — Increasing finance towards the social sectors will improve the livelihoods and incomes of most households as envisaged in the National Development Plan III.

This is the main call that members of Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) are making to Parliament and government as they finalise preparations on the 2021/22 national budget.

The CSO said during a press conference on Apr.21 in Kampala that as Parliament scrutinizes and debates the budget for FY2021/22, emphasis should be on ensuring that the final budget is people centered and addresses the needs of an ordinary Ugandan.

Peter Eceru and Emmanuel Kashaija, all members of CSBAG said, key sectors of agriculture, health, and education needs priority since they are at the centre of what the ordinary citizen does.

"We have to deal with questions of recovery and health," Kashaija said. "It does not make sense to invest heavily in security when we cannot smell it [security]."

Eceru also added that parliament should stand with the people as they wither through the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are concerned that heavy amounts are being budgeted for security yet the country is not at war," he added.

This comes at the time Matia Kasaija, the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development awaits parliament's approval of next year's financial budget.

The government proposes to reduce its expenditure from Shs45.4tn in FY2020/21 to Shs41.2tn in FY2021/22.

However, domestic revenue is projected to increase by 16% (Shs3.1tn) - from Shs19.3tn in FY2020/21 to Shs22.4tn in FY2021/22.

Meanwhile, CSBAG members commend government for tabling the different tax bills/amendments for FY2021/22, aimed at expanding the tax base as well as seal various avenues for tax leakages.

They, for instance, commended the government's proposal to amend section 5 of the Income Tax to require a person earning from rental income to pay for each property separately, a move expected to generate at least Shs341bn.

Cake sharing

Based on the proposals, governance and security programme is expected to get a lion's share of Shs7.7tn or 18.9% of the proposed national budget, human capital development programme Shs6.8tn or 16.6% of the national budget and the integrated transport infrastructure and services programme Shs3.9tn or 9.7% of the entire budget.

The least funded programmes in the FY2021/22 budget shall include; public sector transformation programme which has been proposed to receive Shs324bn (0.79%), community mind-set change programme, Shs56bn (0.14%).

The group also commends the local government ministry for putting a ban on creation of new administrative units as a measure to tame the raising government expenditure.

The ministry, for example, requires Shs29.8bn to fund the 377 new sub counties that were gazetted in FY2017/18 and Shs80bn for 356 new town councils.

Spiking cost of loans

The group says, under absorption of loans has led to an increase in the cost of loans hence leading to low returns on public investments.

According to the Auditor General's Report for FY2019/20, loans worth Shs1.3tn performed poorly, and some reached expiry without full disbursement.

"We note the high cost of debt servicing at the expense of service delivery; with interest payments taking up Shs4.88trillion in FY2021/22," Kashaija said.

He added: "We therefore, call upon government to improve on efficiency in public investment management by exercising due diligence and addressing issues relating to project identification, appraisals and absorptive capacity of for public debt financed projects."

The group also notes that Uganda Revenue Authority has over the years been unable to fully deliver on its mandate of revenue collection by meeting its set targets.

This is partly attributed to staffing gaps, weak enforcement of compliance and administrative challenges.

"We therefore recommend that the URA is effectively equipped financially and technically to enable it improve efficiency of revenue administration through modernisation, enhancement of institutional and human resource capacities," Kashaija said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On local governments, which are at the fore front of service delivery, the CSOs say their financing through central government transfers is still low.

For example, the budget for local governments is posed to slightly increase from Shs4.3tn in FY2020/21 to Shs4.6tn in FY2021/22.

This is compounded by the fact that local governments have been performing poorly in domestic revenue mobilisation and often failed to meet revenue targets.

According to the Local Government Performance Assessment 2019 report, 77 of the country' LGs were unable to meet their revenue targets.

CSOs recommend that the Ministry of Local Government to expedite the process of domesticating the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy to strengthen the Local Revenue Mobilization system at LG levels.

They also suggest that the finance ministry ensures that monies meant for LGs held by ministries departments and agencies are reallocated as mandated under the Second Schedule of the Local Government Act (Cap243).