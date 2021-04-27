Tunisia: Tunisair - Resumption of Flights to Libyan Airports Postponed

26 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National carrier Tunisair announced the postponement of the resumption of passenger flights to the two Libyan airports of Mitiga and Benghazi, to May 15, 2021, due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and the fall in the frequency of travellers between the two countries in Ramadan.

Tunisair added, in a statement published Monday evening, to have scheduled five weekly flights, two to Benghazi and three to Tripoli, pending a resumption of daily flights between the two countries in the coming months.

The National carrier announced, a few days ago, the resumption of its flights to Libya from April 27, 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.