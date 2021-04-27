Tunisia: Tunisair - Resumption of Flights to Libyan Airports Postponed

Tunis/Tunisia — The National carrier Tunisair announced the postponement of the resumption of passenger flights to the two Libyan airports of Mitiga and Benghazi, to May 15, 2021, due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and the fall in the frequency of travellers between the two countries in Ramadan.

Tunisair added, in a statement published Monday evening, to have scheduled five weekly flights, two to Benghazi and three to Tripoli, pending a resumption of daily flights between the two countries in the coming months.

The National carrier announced, a few days ago, the resumption of its flights to Libya from April 27, 2021.