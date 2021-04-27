Sierra Leone: President Bio Receives Leaders of Gambia and Ghana Ahead of the Country's 60th Independence Anniversary Commemoration

26 April 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Lungi International Airport, Monday 26 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received his counterparts, His Excellency Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia, and His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

President Professor Alpha Conde of Guinea, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea Bissau are all expected to arrive in Freetown tomorrow 27 April 2021 to join Sierra Leoneans commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Sierra Leone

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.