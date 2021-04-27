Gambia: Majority Leader Calls On NAMs to Uphold the Human Rights Chapter of the 1997 Constitution

Kebba K Barrow, Majority Leader of the National Assembly, on Friday 23rd April 2021 called on National Assembly Members (NAMs) to uphold Chapter (4) on human rights on the 1997 Constitution for the advancement of democracy and rule of law in the Gambia.

The Kombo South lawmaker made this remark during a two days meeting organized by The Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (TANGO) with funding from the United Nations Democracy Fund.

The training, which was held at Tango conference hall, was aimed at building the capacity of members of the National Assembly on both domestic and international instruments on human rights.

Speaking at the opening cremony, majority leader Barrow said Chapter Four of the 1997 Constitution which deals with human rights should be defended by the National Assembly Members for the enhancement of democracy and rule of law.

"Human rights issues are everyone's issues and a bench mark to address governance issues," he said.

Mr. Barrow said a poor human rights system will affect the governance architecture and interrupt development. He said for the betterment of the country and its people, the lawmakers should ensure that good governance and democracy is practiced within the country.

Ndey S Bakurin, Executive Director of TANGO and also a member of the national assembly select committee on human rights, said TANGO has developed a two-year project aimed at "strengthening human rights and rule of law in the Gambia."

Madam Bakurin said the training will help equip NAMs with skills and knowledge on human rights and rule of law.

"The country needs a national assembly which is strong, an Assembly that is not going to fear and a national assembly that donors can look up with respect," she said. "The assembly is one of the greatest institutions in our country and it should not be undervalued or being under rated."

Director Bakurin urged the NAMs to put the interest of the country first and craft a better path for the country to democracy and human rights.

TANGO Chairman Mr. John Charles Njie, highlighted the relationship between the assembly members and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in building the country with a structure of human rights and respect for the rule of law.

Minority leader Samba Jallow said the two days capacity training will boost their capacities in the governance system of this country particularly democracy and rule of law.

He said human rights are vital in the smooth running of any government and they should be considered for the country to become more productive.