West Africa: ECOWAS Commission Commits to Strengthening Food Security Storage System

The Economic Community of West African States' Commission has taken steps to strengthen West African Food Security Storage System.

This, as disclosed by the Commission, will be manifested in the upcoming international conference, starting Wednesday 28th April to 10th May 2021.

The international video conference aims to provide a platform for the participants to share views and the experience on its regional food security storage system.

This step is conveyed by the Commission in a presser issued on Thursday 22nd April 2021, under the theme: "The West African Food Security Storage: towards a multilateral partnership Opening ceremony, and is slated to kick start on Wednesday 28th April at 12:00 GMT".

ECOWAS Commission said the overall objective is to lay the foundation for a renewed multilateral partnership to strengthen, in a sustainable manner, the resilience of the West African Food Security Storage System and its capacity to respond to the amplification and complexity of food, nutrition, and pastoral crises in the region.

"The Conference falls within the capitalization of the EU-funded Support Project to the West African Food Security Storage System which facilitated effective kick-off in 2015 of the operationalization of the West African Food Security Storage Strategy," the commission said.

"After 5 years of implementation of the Support Project, an internal capitalization of the results made it possible to systematize important achievements, challenges and lessons learned for scaling up to make the Regional Food Security Storage Strategy, a pivotal instrument for the elimination of hunger in the region by 2030."