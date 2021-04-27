Gambia: Police Anti-Crime Unit Arrests 18 Suspects

26 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, has on Sunday 25th April 2021 informed this medium that the Gambia Police Force Anti-Crime Unit has on Saturday arrested 18 suspects and recovered dangerous knives.

"Over the weekend, the Anti-Crime Unit during patrols arrested 18 suspects and recovered dangerous knives," he said.

Superintendent Njie said over the same weekend, their Patrol Teams of West Coast Region, arrested nine suspects with quantities of suspected drugs.

He said that the suspects are currently helping the police with their investigations.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.