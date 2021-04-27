Gambia: Police Anti-Crime Unit Arrests 18 Suspects

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, has on Sunday 25th April 2021 informed this medium that the Gambia Police Force Anti-Crime Unit has on Saturday arrested 18 suspects and recovered dangerous knives.

"Over the weekend, the Anti-Crime Unit during patrols arrested 18 suspects and recovered dangerous knives," he said.

Superintendent Njie said over the same weekend, their Patrol Teams of West Coast Region, arrested nine suspects with quantities of suspected drugs.

He said that the suspects are currently helping the police with their investigations.