Namibia: Plans for Nust Ohangwena Campus Underway

27 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Plans are underway to establish a Namibia University of Science and Technology campus in Eenhana.

The rationale behind selecting Ohangwena region for this project is that there is limited development in the area when it comes to tertiary education.

NUST vice chancellor Erold Naomab visited the region to assess the facilities that have been offered by the local authorities for the envisaged campus.

The delegation visited various sites, which included land that was donated by the Eenhana Town Council, as well as already erected facilities that can be renovated or expanded under the demands of the new campus.

"There is sufficient consensus among all stakeholders that we have to respond with urgency because the establishment of a higher education institution in Eenhana is long overdue," said Naomab.

The tour also included courtesy calls to the Patron of the Ongwediva campus Hifikepunye Pohamba, Queen of the Ovakwanyama Mwadinomho Nelumbu and the mayor of Eenhana Omri-onn Kavandje, who have been instrumental in the initiation of the project. All three leaders spoke extensively about the value of the project to the people of Ohangwena and beyond.

The campus will provide diverse programmes, including tailor-made industry short courses and executive education in different disciplines that will serve the local communities.

The first phase of the project is expected to be rolled out in 2021.

This will require the provision of office space, a library, lecture rooms and a computer lab. The premises will house the initial staff complement, who will be instrumental in transferring and further developing the university's services to the Ohangwena region. The focal fields of study will be technical and vocational education and training as well as natural and management sciences, amongst others.

Phase two, which is set to be rolled out in 2023, will mainly focus on infrastructure development.

Ohangwena governor Walde Natangwe Ndevashiya emphasised the importance of resource mobilisation, saying that all key stakeholders must be brought on board to ensure the realisation of this initiative.

In addition to this planned campus, NUST has 10 regional centres across the country, well equipped to assist students with distance education. A fundraising campaign for the project, targeting local and international partners, will soon be launched.

