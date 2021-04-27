Sierra Leone National Day

26 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sierra Leone as you commemorate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States' strong and enduring partnership with Sierra Leone is defined by shared values and mutual respect. We will continue to work together to create a future shaped by strengthened democracy, regional peace and stability, improved public health security, and economic growth and prosperity for the benefit of all of our citizens.

We are glad to stand with Sierra Leoneans as you celebrate your Independence Day.

