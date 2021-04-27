Liberia: Coach Kandakai Donates Rackets to Tennis-Loving Kids

27 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia internationally certified coach Alfred Kandakai has donated tennis rackets to several kids at the National Tennis Center.

The kids who have been training for months have presented the rockets on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the SKD tennis court.

A racket or racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking a ball or shuttlecock in games such as squash, tennis, racquetball, rackets, badminton, and padel.

According to Coach Alfred, the kids who have been training for over six months were selected based on their impressive knowledge of the game and said he is hoping to donate more tennis material to the kids who are so happy playing the sports that are not well known.

Coach Alfred who is the founder of youth for tennis said the donation was made possible through the assistance of his panthers in and out of Liberia.

Alfred who is also technical director of the Liberia Tennis Federation said Youth for Tennis is mainly targeting girls who want to play tennis and take tennis as their official sport.

He said though the program focuses on girls there are boys who are part of the training every Saturday morning.

