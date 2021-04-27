Liberia: Mighty Barrolle Receive 4th Straight Defeat

Monrovia — The Orange 1st Division Championship race continued at the weekend with another poor result for Mighty Barrolle who have now failed to win in their last seven matches.

Watanga FC Sunday added to the Rollers' misery, as they defeated the Kayan Pepper Boys 2-0 to make further advances on the first division league table.

Elijah Clarke came from the bench late in the second half to make use of his first torch on the ball to give Watanga FC the 2-0 win, after Tamba Gbollie had given the Julutweh boys the lead after ten minutes.

Watanga should have won Barrolle on a bigger margin had lead goal scorer Augustine Atu feature, but the competition top scorer is currently away on National team duty.

So, in his absence, Watanga FC wasted several begging chances, as Mighty Barrolle struggled to maintain their opponents.

Barrolle had chances of their own, but like their opponents, they throw away those chances.

There was no urgency in the match for both sides as spectators on both ends frowned at the players' showing.

The win gives Watanga FC 31 points, in fifth place spot with three games remaining before the end of the season.

Barrolle remain in six spot with 26 points because Freeport FC failed to win to overtake them.

Watanga Coach, Mathew Julutweh speaking to State Radio Sports at the end of the game said he was happy with the win, but his guys should have done better in scoring more goals.