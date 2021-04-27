Liberia: Nimba County Bar Association Condemned Recent Violent in Ganta City

Monrovia — The Nimba County Bar Association has condemned the recent violence in Ganta City, Nimba County that led to the burning of the biggest warehouse destroying over LD$34million worth of goods.

The bar said it does not support any act of lawlessness, disrespect for the rule of law, and threat on the country's fragile peace and security.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, Nimba County Bar Association President, Cllr. J. Awia Vankan said the demolition exercise ordered by the 8th Judicial Circuit of the county was legal, urging the losing party to abide by the Court's decision.

"We, Nimba County Bar Association advise that all Nimbaians, irrespective of tribe, must obey and abide by all orders and precepts of courts. Nimbaians are also advised to submit to legal processes instead of resorting to violence, when they feel aggrieved, injured, haarmed, etc. The courts are opened and available to all citizens of Nimba and Liberia, as such, we all must learn to channel our grievances through the courts, for the court is the only place of last resort for the settlement of disputes, especially land disputes."

Mr. Vankan added: "We advise and urge the administrators and heirs of the Intestate of the late Site Donzo, Abu Donzo to respect and abide by the ruling of the court, comply with the writ of execution and peacefully allow the Intestate of the late Paye Suah to regain possession of its land, as ordered by the court. This is adherence to the rule of law."

The bar President also admonished Nimbaians and all Liberians to desist from making threats of war and engaging in violence.

"We need not to remind you about the destruction of properties, loss of lives, and indignity to human existence that the 14 years of senseless war visited on Liberians. The impact and damages are painfully well known and document."

He added: " No group of people can make progress in an environment marked by violence or the threat thereof. We call on all citizens of Nimba, and all Liberians in general, to respect the rule of law which is the fulcrum of a peaceful society and which is pivotal for the progress of the nation."

Speaking further, President Vankan also frown the recent invectives and threats made against Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor by one Mike Jabateh in a live Facebook and other social media posts as a result of the court demolition order.

President Vankan added that the investigation to conduct by the Nimba County Bar Association revealed that Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor never presided over, heard, or participated in the determination of the case or made any ruling in the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We strongly condemn the callous invectives and threats made against the Chief Justice, His Honor, Francis S. Korkpor, Sr.,by one Mike Jabateh live on Face and in other social media posts. We strongly condemn the callous and reckless statements and the false attribution made against the Chief Justice concerning the ruling of the 8th Judicial Circuit and enforcement of same by the Court."

He continues: " our review of the record of the case shows that the Chief Justice was never involved with the case and its ultimate outcome. We advise Mr. Jabateh and all persons who are in the habit of attributing court decisions to the Chief Justice to desist from such as the decisions of courts are not decisions to the Chief Justice. Even where the Supreme Court decides a matter, the Chief Justice alone does not make its decision because the Supreme Court's decision is made by a majority vote of the five members of the Bench."

However, it can be recalled recently that Ganta City was brought to a standstill during the morning hours after demonstrators blocked the main roads and streets following the burning of the biggest warehouse I'm the city (Ganta City), destroying LD$34 million worth of goods.

The burning of the warehouse took place a day after the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in the county ruled in favor of a resident of Ganta named Fred Suah against the Donzos, Samdo, Koroma and Jabateh families I'm a long land dispute that have lasted in the court for over 12 years.