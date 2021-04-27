Liberia: Ministries of Defense, Agriculture Sign MOU for the Re-Activation of the Agriculture Company of the Armed Forces of Liberia

27 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of National Defense (MoD) and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) that will lead to the re-activation of the Agriculture Company of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The MoU comes in response to President George Weah's request of establishing the AFL Agriculture Company to help address Liberia's food insecurity challenges.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Agriculture Minister, Hon. Jeanine Milly Cooper, expressed thrill on bringing to fruition the President's mandate of enhanced collaboration between the MoD and MoA to address Liberia's challenge of food insecurity.

She said both ministries will work along with the National Bureau of Veteran Affairs in executing the agricultural program that will further provide job opportunities for former soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica.

