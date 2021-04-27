Ethiopia: Solitary Avenue for Nation Making

A century or so piled up problems and complicated hurdles from which Ethiopia and Ethiopians have been suffering are absolutely emanated from lack of leadership coming out of anunprejudiced, unrestricted and accurate electoral passage.

Yes, the all rounded attempts to come up with fair, free and democratic elections so far have been hijacked by some groups on the way without meeting public interest and have resulted in confrontations, hatred and public unrest at every nook and cranny of the nation.

Ethiopia currently highly believes that conducting the 6th national elections could unquestionably untie the social, economic and political challenges heaped since long back.

Cognizant of the fact that all the ups and downs citizens at all aspects have been facing can solely be addressed via conducting spot-on election, the government has expressed commitment to help hold credible and fair election.

A number of legitimate contending parties have been tabling their programs and manifestoes on agenda to make the electorate well aware of which party is their respective choice. The programs are well underway except the sluggish pace of some political parties and reluctancewitnessed on behalf of some others to use the platform to inform the public so.

The election is regarded as a historic milestone to drastically transform the nation from a one-man rule or groups influence to an absolute multi-party system under the umbrella of true federalism, where the public queries raised here and there at squares and rally fields can be brought to the parliament then soon solved.

As learnt from the commitment of the nation, the June election is a viable means to get sources of public rallies at squares and other exhibiting scenes dried for good and make them history.

So long as making a nation and creating a legitimate and accountable government is at the hands of the general public, everyone has to have a voting card and make their voices heard loud through that fondness or snubbing weapon.

All Ethiopians at home and abroad have not to miss this chance since it is the very determining factors for country's future and citizens' overall social, economic and political wellbeing.

It is well recognized that the atrocious and mortified killings of citizens at every corner of the nation, the displacement of targeted citizenry, the rampant acts of irresponsible groups targeting at fostering unlawful enrichment are the outcomes of lack of fair, free, credible and democratic elections, which help the society send their true representatives to palace and impartially administer.

Undeniably, the unfair treatment of citizens has resulted in a range of legitimate demands and grievances. Even these disobediences and contradictory stances have continued being portrayed after the recent reform.

There disparities are going to be presented in the parliament and provided with tailored solutions using the planned election.

Thus the international community and friends of Ethiopia who would like to see country's transformation have to back the nation. True, the change and prosperity avenue it has continued trekking is going to be founded at unwavering basis by the 6th national elections.

As the prime key to address all the queries and hurdles from which the country and its citizens have been suffering is going to be solely solved through a real election, everyone has to be responsible and active participant in due course of running all sorts of election related activities directed in three phases-pre, during and post-elections cenarios. Certainly, election is the solitary avenue to assume power and transform Ethiopia.