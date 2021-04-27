Ethiopia: Nurturing Cultural Values and Strengthening Unity Via Art

Art has its own values in prompting the cultural, historical and values of a given society. By creating strong linkage between and among communities, building partnership, aware the communities in various ways and mobilizing the people, it has proved to be an essential element in creating mutual understanding.

In fact, art is not a single element that is described on its own way. Rather it is deep and multisectoral and multi-disciplinary profession which encompass various creative works such as painting, photography, music, dance, drama, literature, architecture, sculpture, among others.

In the history of Ethiopia, art has been used for various incidences. Ranging from public mobilization to promote the essence of peace and solidarity, propagate bravery, nurture and inculcate the sense of Ethiopianism, it has been

deployed commonly. It had also been used to extend gratitude for countries that were supporting Ethiopia in times the nation had hit by drought decades ago, in 1970s.The 'HizbLehizb' literally 'People to People' music band is the best showcase in this regard. Even these days, art is used hugely to sensitize the general public for a number of reasons in varied forms.

Taking discipline's multifaceted societal values, recently, Addis Ababa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau has organizedthe 12th Art Festival and Expounder the theme: "Arts for Peace and Unity".

As it was stated, the Bureau has been working persistently innurturing cultural values to strengthen people-to-people ties via actively engaging city dwellers and pertinent bodies.

Opening the festival and expo, Bureau Head Faiza Mohammed said that the Bureau has been playing significant role in developing arts and cultures in the city by staging various art platforms for city dwellers.

"It has been preparing various art nights and theaters. Photograph and art exhibitions have also been displayed. Likewise, city's theater houses have been presenting various creative works to the public and school communities," she said.

According to her, festivals and exposare highly beneficial in developing arts and promoting cultures.

She said, "The Art Festival and Expo, which staged for three days aimed at promoting diverse cultural values, strengthening cultural ties and bolstering nation's peace and unity via bringing young artists to the platform.

She further said that art has had a huge contribution in supporting effortsmade to contain the spread of COVID-19, promoting public mobilization in backing the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), uplifting the morale of the National Ethiopian Defense Forces among others. The 12th Art Festival and Expo is part of such national services by art communities.

Deputy Bureau Head Sertse Friesibhat on his part said that the nation is in key course of time to promote unity and peace among its citizens in its history. And transmitting the essence of peace and serenity through art is a timely action.

He said, "Today's art festival is the best manifestation of consolidating peace and unity in the country. Undeniably, art always should depict the reality on the ground. Contrary to this, if it fails to reflect the reality, it will not get acceptance by the public at large. While the country faces challenging conditions like what is happening today, creative works can play a significant role in fortifying unity and fraternity among citizenry."

In the three day stay on board expo, art professionals both the experienced and amateur ones, theater houses, circus clubs, staged their artistically orchestrated creative works for audiences.