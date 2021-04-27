Ethiopia: MTN, Vodafone Bid for Ethiopia's Full Telecom Licenses

27 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

ADDIS ABABA- The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) announced that the two African telecom giants namely MTN and the Vodafone/ Vodacom consortium have submitted their bids for full telecom licenses in the country.

In its press release issued yesterday, the ECA announced close of bid submission period for the two new nationwide telecommunications services licenses that had been opened from the publication of Authority's Request for Proposals (RFP) in November 27,2020.

Commenting on the close of bid submissions, ECA Director-General Balcha Reba (Engineer) said that the Authority is delighted to have had interest from established telecom operators from around the world.

"Commensurate with this unprecedented opportunity, including from Africa's two telecommunications 'giants,' MTN- the largest mobile operator on the continent, and the Vodafone/ Vodacom consortium including Kenya's largest telecoms provider, Safaricom."

The director-general acknowledged the diligence and commitment from all participants in meeting the strict requirements set out in the RFP and for their engagement throughout the process. "The ECA will be looking for the best all-round partners from the bids submitted and we are confident that competitive bidding will ensure that Ethiopia gets the best deal."

In responding to the RFP, each bidder had to comply with strict technical qualification criteria to demonstrate the company had the technical expertise required to manage a license of this size in Ethiopia. There were also strict financial qualification criteria to show each bidder had the resources to manage a license of this scale.

Following an extensive review of the final qualifying submissions, the Authority will select the winner of the two licenses and a formal public announcement will be made after the technical and financial evaluation is completed, it was learnt.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.