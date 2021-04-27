Ethiopia: Party Underlines Need for Enhancing Media, CSOs Impartial Role

27 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

ADDIS ABABA- Appreciating the relative and improved media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) engagement in the 6th general elections, Addis Tiwulid Party stressed the enhancement of impartiality of media outlets and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to the ongoing pre-election period .

The Party President Solomon Tafesse told The Ethiopian Herald that his party has been working on assuming power through democratic election. "Though we have observed better approaches taken by the media, there should be more impartiality in this end."

Noting about CSOs role, he said they should keep on working in good faith and overcome the hardships during the pre and post-election periods .

Talking about security conerns, he stated that the party has made successful campaign outside the capital and no security issue has been experienced during the campaign."

In related news, the party has unveiled its policies aim for restructuring the current unjust activities in the country.

Land usage Policy, justice and security institutions, regional states structure, are amongst subjects of the Party's concern, it was indicated.

