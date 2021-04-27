Ethiopia: Diaspora-Funded Orphans Center Commence Service

TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) announced that Ethiopians in the Diaspora have contributed near to eight million USD over the last three years to support development and humanitarian activities back in their home country.

Out of five outstanding projects to be built by the EDTF, Center for Early Childhood Care and Education Services for Orphans and Vulnerable Children, which was built with an outlay of nine million Birr, was inaugurated last Thursday.

During the occasion, EDTF General- Manager Tsegereda Tafesse told the local media that 7.8 million USD was mobilized within three years from Ethiopian community residing in 93 countries through Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) 'A dollar a day' initiative.

The general-manager further noted that the center will benefit some 400 children with physical disabilities and other health problems. While the office is working to provide free support for two years, it promised to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch for children and salary of teachers and staff.

"Apart from providing education to the children, the center will also offer them nutrition, health and psychological support and follow-up. In addition, the center is continued in helping Ethiopians living in extreme poverty," Tsegereda remarked.

Located in Kolfe Keranio Sub City, currently, the center shelters 250 children.