Ethiopia: Sudanese Reference to 1903 Border Demarcation - Digging Out Fraudulent Colonial Legacy

Border disputes in Africa are largely the outcomes of colonial legacies. The current borders demarcated by the then colonial masters are the major sources of recurrent conflicts in Africa.

Disagreement even full-scale war between African countries over contested land is still looming even if the colonial countries were gone long ago.

Most of the borders in Africa were introduced during the colonial era and they were created without the knowledge, consent and consultation of the African countries.

The agreements over demarcation were even signed between or among the colonial powers. And, the boundaries drawn by colonial powers had served for dividing and ruling as partitioning Africa.

Even if Ethiopia is the oldest and non-colonized country in Africa, the country is not immune of border conflicts.

Recently, Ethiopia and Sudan border conflict has become a major issue in Horn of Africa, Khartoum became more violent or aggressor at this time though. Right after the government of Ethiopia turned its face to enforce law in Tigray State; the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) provoked conflict along the Ethiopian border, displaced thousands of Ethiopian farmers from place and invaded Ethiopia's territory.

The government of Ethiopia is trying to resolve the problem in a diplomatic way than waging counter attack. Ethiopia is showing diplomatic way by not taking aggressive measures for the Sudanese advancement in the area.

However, Sudan is trying to use 1903 colonial agreement as precondition but deliberately breached the Exchange of Notes signed between Ethiopia and Sudan 1972. Ethiopia however does not accept the 1903 agreement and wants to stick the latest agreements to resolve the current Sudan induced border dispute.

Professor Ayele Bekerie told The Ethiopian Herald that, the people of the two countries share common social, cultural and historical values and there is no clearly demarcated border between Ethiopia and Sudan. In 1902, the then rulers of Ethiopia and Britain signed the border agreement to resolve the conflict between the two countries.

Later on in 1903, Major Charles Gwynn demarcated the border between Ethiopia and Sudan without consulting Ethiopia. The architect of the border demarcation between Ethiopia and Sudan during colonial time was Major Charles Gwynn. Until Charles Gwynn came to the border area, the boundary between Sudan then under Britain and independent Ethiopia was not delimited and there is general agreement.

Prof. Ayele said that there is general agreement between Ethiopia and Sudan, there is no clear demarcation. In 1903, the colonial adventure Gwynn singlehandedly delimited the Ethiopia and Sudan border without presence of the Ethiopian representatives and the Sudanese are now using and claiming the 1903 border agreement which is not agreed by Ethiopia, Prof. Ayele added.

The recent conflict between the two countries is the result of the border which is demarcated by the Gwynn and it is still now it is the cause of the on and off tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The 1902 general agreement, which was signed between the then colonial powers on behalf of the Sudan government and Ethiopia, was to control the issue in the border area. The border between Ethiopia and Sudan extends from Eritrea in the north to the south with South Sudan.

"The 1903 border demarcation was initially established between the United Kingdom, on behalf of Sudan, without including Ethiopia and it is not internationally accepted. "

The two countries need to sit and discuss on the issue to resolve the issue peacefully. Sudanese are claiming the area using the illegal border demarcation by the Major Gwynn. Some Sudanese forces are colluding with the Egyptian counterparts so as to halt GERD. Egypt wants to maintain its monopoly over the Nile River and weaken Ethiopia by instigating conflicts.

Colonial borders were created without the knowledge, consent and consultation of the African countries and the Ethiopia and Sudan border was also not studied well during the delimitation process. Prof. Ayele added.

The government of Ethiopia has no wish to engage war with Sudan and to solve the issue peacefully by employing the existing conflict resolution mechanism and in the spirit of the 1972 exchange of notes between the two countries said spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Ethiopia Ambassador Dina Mufti

Ambassador Dina said that Ethiopia believes that the issue will be solved in a diplomatic manner and the two countries have had long social, cultural and political relationship. When talking about the border issue, it has not been a major confrontation area between the two countries because the people of the two countries share common identity.

"There is no ongoing war between Ethiopia and Sudan. The truth of the matter is that there has never been an ongoing war between the two countries except the fact that the Sudanese troops have displaced Ethiopian farmers from their territories and looted their properties."

After President Abdullah Hamdok took power, Sudan was somehow relieved from internal pressures. But since recently, people have been staging protests in the capital Khartoum, and others to demand economic political reforms. Therefore, the border issue was raised to divert the internal agenda to an international one.in contrary Ethiopia is downplaying the situation and giving diplomacy a fair chance.

The dispute between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is also another reason that is playing into the border tension. After Ethiopia achieved the first round filling the tension between the three countries is escalated and Egypt is rushing here and there to find new ally so as to halt Ethiopia's plan of second round filling. Triggering tension between Ethiopia and Sudan is part of this plan.

Previously, Sudan was by the side truth and later changed the position and allied with Egypt. This indicates that there is the Egyptian lobby on the Sudanese government. When Sudan inflames the issue again, Egypt was expressing its all-out support against Ethiopia mainly to halt the GERD second round filling which is their common agenda.

Ethiopia insists that the issue should be solved through diplomacy, but to work out on this, Sudan should pull back to where it was before the war, which means before the start of a military advancement by Sudan to the disputed border.

With long shared border, Ethiopia and Sudan have so many common cultural and socio-economic values that would not allow war spirit. When it is traced back to colonial treaties, the border has been kept in diplomatic ways without hard demarcation. So that makes the recent flaming of the agenda that has a strong reference to an external lobby.