Ethiopia: GERD Two Turbines to Go Operational By August

27 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Generates 750 MW

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE

ADDIS ABABA -The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will start generating 750 MW out of the two completed units by August 2021, Ethiopian Electric Corporation said.

The corporation's CEO, Ashebir Balcha told local media that the two units have the power of generating 375 MW of energy each.

Ashebir further said that the first phase of energy generation produces more than that of Tekeze and Gilgel Gibe combined which have the capacity of generating 300 MW and 420 respectively.

The two units are planned to generate 400 GW/H having the capacity to provide about 4 million populations with energy facility, CEO underscored.

GERD National Public Participation and Coordination Office also remarked that the project is well underway as the two water tunnels have been completed and started operating last week.

The civil work of the project has been completed 91 percent whereas the metal works 53.7 percent with an overall progress of 79 percent, as to the office.

The reservoir accumulated 4.9 billion cubic meter of water by the first round filling carried out in July 2020, as to the Office.

The Office General Director Aregawi Berhe (Ph.D) said that the 8100 A messaging campaign escalated public's commitment to support the project.

Likewise, EthioTelecom has contributed 122.5 million Birr secured through 8100 messaging campaign to the project during a handover ceremony organized at Hyatt Regency Hotel in April 2020.

