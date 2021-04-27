Ethiopia's Monasteries

COMPLIED BY STAFF REPORTER

There are many different types of travelers out there. There are the food enthusiasts, who travel to different cities to broaden their palates. On the other hand, there are also the adventurers, who cannot wait for their next big trip. And then there are the so-called culture admirers. If you find yourself belonging to any of these categories, or even to all three, Ethiopia is the perfect place for your next visit.

Known for its rich culture and breathtaking landscape, it is no wonder that visitors cannot help but be in awe of this stunning country. There are a lot of things to do and sites to see while in the country - from indulging in thrilling activities to enjoying delicious cuisine, you can never go wrong with choosing Ethiopia for your next escape.

There is more - if you are someone who loves anything historic, Ethiopia is the best country that wins visitors' expectations.

If you are planning a trip to one of the famous islands in Ethiopia, Lake Tana Island is a promising landmark to visit. Known as the home of the iconic Monastery of Debre Mariam, it is no wonder that travelers around the globe make this place a part of their itinerary, whenever in Ethiopia.

Founded during the 14thcentury, Debre Mariam features colorful murals and an ornate manuscript library that attracts most visitors. Arriving at the site is not very difficult - you can access the site either by papyrus tankwa or motorboat.

Known as one of Ethiopia's most significant monasteries, Debre Damo's origins are said to date back to Aksumite times, during the sixth century. According to history, Debre Damo's establishment atop a flat-topped mountain is dedicated to Abuna Aregawi - one of the most revered of the Nine Saints.

Its challenging cliffs make for one of the country's most exhilarating experiences for men, to say the least. Women are not allowed up. There is only one way to reach the monastery. If you want to see the oldest church in Ethiopia in all its glory, you have to climb the cliff via a thick leather rope.

Featuring one of the most impressive church museums in the country of Ethiopia, Debre Libanos is a majestic church to visit while exploring the Oromia State. Dating back to the 13th century, Debre Libanos is set beneath a waterfall-rich cliff, on the edge of the stunning Jemma River Gorge - a serene place to wander. Although the exterior of the church is simple and ordinary to the eyes, the inside and the stained-glass windows make up for what it is lacking on the outside.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the things hard not to notice when visiting the Monastery is the monument standing in front of the church that memorializes the hundreds of innocent priests and deacons who died during the Graziani massacre in 1937.

One of the places you shouldnot miss when touring the beautiful district of Lalibela in Ethiopia is its famous church, Bet Debre Sina. You will find this landmark connected to the southern end of Bet Maryan's courtyard. One fact that is not known by many is that Bet Debre Sina is a twin church of Bet Golgotha and Bet Mikael. Featuring cruciform pillars, its entrance will lead you first to Bet Mikael, then afterward the Bet Golgotha, which cannot be accessed by women.

Some of the highlights in visiting the church include witnessing early samples of Ethiopian Christian art, such as astonishing life-size depictions of the 12 apostles etched into the walls.

Whether you are someone traveling to a foreign city with limited resources or someone traveling big, Ethiopia has something for you that allows you to experience the best of the country - with or without a lot of money.