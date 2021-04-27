Ethiopia: Diaspora As Key Stakeholders in Peace, Development

It has repeatedly been stated that Diasporas are neither homogeneous nor static entities but composed of rather diverse and dynamic groups and factions, and ethnic, religious, political and other identities and affiliations.

Likewise, the social, political and economic framework conditions that influence and shape the perceptions and activities of diaspora communities on different levels are complex and subject to permanent change.

Accordingly, the engagement of diasporas in peace processes has to be assessed by looking at the dynamic interplay between these factors--diasporas' own attributes or features, including their historical development, composition, aims and activities, and the ensuing context conditions as well as political opportunities in countries of origin, residence and at the international level.

The interest in diaspora or migrant groups as potentially influential stakeholders in peace and development processes has many well-founded reasons. In cities with huge African diaspora communities in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, African diaspora communities have formed potent networks. Thesehave begun to wield extraordinary political, cultural and economic power, which can be effectively leveraged to improve health conditions and reduce poverty in Africa.

In 2004, the African Union (AU) announced its principled decision to formally include Africans living in the diaspora as the so-called Sixth Region of the AU's organizational structure.

And in Ethiopia, in line with AU's announcement and Ethiopia's commitment to up the engagement of the diaspora community, the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency has been established.

Through various associations representing Ethiopians and Ethiopian descent, the Agency has been working and appreciated the engagement of the Ethiopian Diaspora in supporting the national agenda and in particular the flagship project- the GERD.

The Director of the Agency, Selemawit Dawit hoped that Ethiopian Diaspora support would add up to the encouraging momentum of supporting the construction of the dam and the efforts at home.

The relationship between the Diaspora Agency and the Community across the globe has to be further increased in supporting national causes, including the GERD, she underlined.

"The Ethiopian Community has to take note of the challenges that the country is facing right now and avoid traps that tend to eclipse the ongoing reform process in the country."

From an economic perspective, remittances by migrants into their countries of origin have come to surpass the sum of the annual payments of official development aid (ODA), according to the World Bank and, in some country cases also the sum of foreign direct investments.

Policymakers, researchers and practitioners have begun discussing the impact of (both individual and collective) remittances on development. The sophistication of the argument around remittances also brought forth the conceptualization of so-called 'social remittances', e.g. knowledge, values and skills that are transferred to the country of origin. In the political realm, for instance, many diaspora groups try to raise awareness or support through lobbying campaigns and demonstrations in their residencecountries.

In addition tothat, individual diaspora representatives take over central roles in their origin countries in thetransition period towards a new post-war order, as forexample in the course of the government-building processes in some countries in the world. Especially, the organizational field of diaspora engagements in peace-relevant activities has received very little attention so far.

However, in Ethiopia as the result of lack of freedom of expression, assembly and association, harassment, detention, suspicious killings of activists, arbitrary arrests, torture and ill-treatment as per the report by the Human Rights Watch, 2013 have also led to the exodus of many Ethiopians, especially journalists, opposition supporters and students during the time before the incumbent reforms.

The immigration of Ethiopians to various countries in Europe, Northern America, Asia and other countries reached its peak in the 1990s according to the findings of Van Heelsum, a Dutch researcher.

The Ethiopian population in the Netherlands alone has increased over the past three decades, with the effect that Ethiopians was ranked sixth in the list of the top seven migrant communities from sub-Saharan Africa with the total diaspora numbered about 8,000 in 1996.

The formation of Ethiopian diaspora organisations is influenced by a number of factors. On the one hand,they are linked to the institutional setting and the policy environment in the country of destination, the need to address individual and communal welfare needs, and the level of integration in the Netherlands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, the socio-economic conditions of the families left behind in the country of origin and the regime conditions in Ethiopia also acts as motives for the formation of collective organizations.

These factors combine with transnational networks and collective mobilization that transcend a number of destination countries in Europe, North America and Africa.

Couple of years ago, a conservative estimate reckoned that there were some 115 organisations of different types in operation. These may be classified as issue-based, ethnicity-based, umbrella organisations, regional organisations and churches.

Ethiopian diaspora are active in political and societal processes in Ethiopiaespecially during the last three reforms and changes in their homeland, they been actively engaging.

However, as stated above, a number of organisations are based on regional affiliations linked to places andcommunities of origin. Recognizing the good efforts that has been done so far and in connection to the current political developments in the home country, the Ethiopian diaspora are much needed to play crucial role in the peace building process and development endeavors.