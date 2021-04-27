Botswana: Team Ready to Compete

Gaborone — Botswana athletics team coach, Justice Dipeba says having been out of action for some time, that will not hinder relay teams from doing well at the World Athletics Relay Silecia 21 billed for Poland.

Team Botswana is currently honing their skills at a High-Performance Centre in Pretoria, South Africa ahead of the Polish meet scheduled for May 1-2.

The team will depart for Poland today to enable them to acclimatise before the competition's commencement.

Botswana will be represented by three teams in the absence of their key players such as Baboloki Thebe, Nijel Amos and Onkabetse Nkobolo in the 4x400 men's relay team.

Such has not dulled the local team as it still boast of star athletes such as Isaac Makwala who is expected to lead the team.

Dipeba said he was happy that the athletes were responding impressively based on their Friday's training session.

He said while COVID-19 pandemic affected the athletes training, he was confident that they would perform, given that most of them clocked good times during their last meet held in Gaborone.

Furthermore, he said they would sharpen the athletes in the remaining days to ensure that they were in top form by the time of competition

"So all in all we are trying that they stay in a good shape and focused so that they deliver when we get to the World relays," he said.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Oabona Theetso said the three teams had the men's 4x100m, 4x400m men's relay teams 4x400m women's and 4x400m mixed relay.

The competition, he said would give athletes the opportunity to improve their world rankings as well as to qualify for competitions such as the Olympic Games, Senior Africa Championships and other major athletics activities.

Team Botswana 4x400m men's category is made up of Ditiro Nzamani, Makwala, Boitumelo Masilo, Leungo Scotch, Karabo Sibanda, Bayapo Ndori, and Zibane Ngozi.

The 4x100m team is made up of Karabo Mothibi, Letsile Tebogo, Thapelo Monaiwa, Leaname Maotoanong, Thuto Masasa and Koorapetse Lesotlho.

The women 4x400m is made up of Tlhompang Basele, Loungo Matlhaku, Amantle Montsho, Galefele Moroko and Oratile Nnowe.

Christine Botlogetswe, Lee Eppie, Matlhaku, Ndori, Ngozi, Nowe and Karabo Sibanda will represent the country in the 4x400 mixed relay.

Source : BOPA