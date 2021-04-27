Nigeria: APC Urges Nigerians to Unite Against Insecurity

As the security situation in the country deteriorated, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to unite against insecurity, saying that it would not play politics with matters of life and the collective wellbeing of Nigerians.

The ruling party said the issue of insecurity in the country had found expression in terrorist and criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday said while the party sympathised with all affected by the security incidents, it also called on all to unite against insecurity and criminality.

He stated: "These are current realities and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not play politics with matters of life and our collective wellbeing as a nation.

"As a progressive party in government, we are fully-focused on identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators and sponsors of this hydra-headed insecurity monster and consolidating on our visible development strides," he said.

He stressed that only in safety could Nigerians enjoy the current agricultural revolution which has seen Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in rice and other staple food items.

Akpanudoedehe added that only in safety could Nigerians enjoy the current infrastructure revolution that has witnessed the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of over 13,000 kilometers of critical federal roads, construction of thousands of affordable and acceptable housing and of course the ongoing national railway projects gainfully connecting cities and towns across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "Again, we must not fall for the plot of sectarian opportunists and unpatriotic partisans who have swarmed the public space with divisive rhetoric in furtherance of their selfish plot to exploit the security situation for hideous gains. It is dangerous to national security and we should not let them succeed."

Akpanudoedehe noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is criminalising crime, not ethnicity.

The ruling party said the country's security services deserve continued support and cooperation of all as they undertake their constitutional duty to safeguard citizen's life, property and the country's territorial integrity.

"In our private and public spaces, we have a duty to be vigilant and volunteer information on strange and suspicious activities around us. The President Buhari government will continue and strategically deploy all state resources in achieving public safety," the party said.

It, therefore, called on Nigerians must shun the antics and activities of unpatriotic and sectarian opportunists fanning divisive embers, promote peaceful coexistence, eschew bitterness and unite against insecurity and crime, for the development of the country.