Nigeria: Osimhen Fires Napoli to Leapfrog Juventus in Race for UCL Ticket

Victor Osimhen's dream of Champions League actions next season with Napoli was boosted with the team's 2-0 defeat of Torino last night.

The Nigerian international scored the second goal after Tiemoue Bakayoko fired Gennaro Gattuso's men into the lead.

The win lifted Napoli above Juventus into fourth place in the Italian Serie A.

Napoli went level with the champions on 66 points, but leapfrogged them in the standings due to their superior goal difference, as the two sides' head-to-head record is even.

Third-placed AC Milan also have 66 points but face Lazio late last night, while Atalanta in second are two points further ahead in a close race for Champions League qualification.

Bakayoko fired home a swerving shot from the edge of the box after 11 minutes, and Napoli had their second two minutes later when Osimhen's effort was deflected into the bottom corner.

The visitors came close to making the win more comfortable as Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne efforts rattled the post either side of the break, before Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora picked up a second yellow card late on.

Torino remain 16th with 31 points, level with Cagliari and Benevento below them, but Davide Nicola's side have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte believes his side are 95 per cent of the way to winning their first Serie A title since 2010 following victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Matteo Darmian came off the bench to seal a 1-0 win at San Siro that left the Nerazzurri 13 points clear of AC Milan and Juventus at the top of the table.

Inter have 79 points from 33 games, with Milan and Juve on 66, although their city rivals have a game in hand.

"I see 95 per cent of the Scudetto conquered," Conte told Sky Italia. "It has not been achieved yet.

"But winning against a team that had nothing to lose and came to play openly brings us not three, not six, but nine points," he added, emphasising the importance of the win.

An Inter triumph would end Juve's nine-year stranglehold on the league title, a run that 51-year-old Conte started as coach in Turin between 2011 and 2014.

The Milanese club drew back-to-back games against Napoli and Spezia before the Verona win extended their unbeaten league run to 17 matches.

"At this point the ball starts to weigh more, because for many of these players it is the first time they have been this high," Conte said.

"After two great performances against Napoli and Spezia, we won and created different situations. It is inevitable that in situations where you are in front of the goalkeeper, the ball becomes heavier.

"Winning this year means becoming a winner, and that is very important. Let's not forget that the others are losing points, while we are not.