Zimbabwe: Rajput Sees Bright Future

CHEVRONS coach, Lalchand Rajput, believes his men's positive show, in the T20I series against Pakistan, has provided a good platform to launch their quest to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

The hosts lost the series 2-1.

However, the Indian coach was impressed by his team's future prospects, following impressive performances from a group of young players, settling into the team.

Rajput singled out Wessly Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, among his future stars.

Jongwe was named man-of-the-match, after leading Zimbabwe to their first T20I victory over Pakistan, on Friday.

Top order batters Madhevere and Marumani were fearless, with the bat, against the quality Pakistan attack.

"I think we are looking at balancing juniors and seniors but, to be very honest, there have been a lot of positives in this series, especially from the youngsters," Rajput said.

"I think Madhevere played very brilliantly, in the last game, Marumani came up quite well, Tari (Musakanda) is also one of the guys we are looking at.

"In the bowling department, we are looking at Muzarabani, Ngarava and Jongwe. Don't forget he won us the second game.

"So, we have got plans and we are looking at these guys who can really take us forward as Zimbabwe cricket.

"It's just a beginning for T20 and, hopefully, by the time we play the T20 World Cup qualifiers, we will have a set of players who are really looking forward to the qualifiers."

While Madhevere (20) and Marumani (19) look to be the finds of the season, all-rounder Jongwe was the outstanding player for Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old made a sensational return to the national team, after a five-year absence, with brilliant performances with both bat and ball.

"Jongwe will be part of our plans because we have looked at him in our domestic league and he has done exceptionally well," the coach said.

"We are thinking of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers so we got to get our squad of 25 players and he is one of them in our plans.

"Definitely, we are looking at him as a finisher."

The Chevrons are desperate to return to the T20 World Cup, after they were sidelined for the upcoming edition set for India this October, because of ICC sanctions.

They will resume their quest for qualification for the next edition, to be held in Australia late next year, when they take part in a qualification event in January 2022.

Rajput is also aware most of the senior players are in the mid-30s and may not be around by the time the 2022 World Cup comes around.

Brendan Taylor missed the first game, because of a stomach infection, and only returned for the last two games.

Craig Ervine was ruled out of the series following a calf injury, in the first game, while skipper Sean Williams also missed a game, because of hand injury.

"We were missing the senior guys but I am really happy for the juniors because if you look at the game, they performed exceptionally well," the coach said.

"If you look in the field, I think our energy levels were terrific, I would say.

"Even the first game we had an opportunity. Even in this (last) game I think, at one stage, we were looking very good.

"But that's what a championship team is like, Pakistan came back very strongly and I think the last four overs mattered a lot.

"We are also working on the mindset, the moment we start winning games then it becomes a habit.

"So, hopefully, we start winning games and make it a habit. Again, I will say there has to be a balance between juniors and seniors.

"The seniors have to take their responsibilities to win games as well. I think the last match was exceptional that two youngsters batted so well but Pakistan are a very good team.

"And, they have got the best death-bowling ammunition.

"So if you look at that, I think, they bowled well in the back and that's the reason why we have got to plan, and work on those areas, where we can finish off games."

Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to shift focus to the two-match Test series set to begin in Harare this Thursday.

The majority of the Pakistan players from the victorious T20I squad were set to return home yesterday.

They will be replaced by a set of 11 new players.

The Test players arrived in Zimbabwe last Wednesday and have been training separately.

The Test players that were in camp included Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

Skipper Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and the man-of-the-series in the recent T20I series, Mahommad Rizwan, are some of the players who have remained behind, for the Test series.