Nigeria: Pinnick's Plaudits for Falode, NWFL After 'Fabulous' Super Six Tournament

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has heaped plaudits on the Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and her board for the excellent organization of the just-concluded Super 6 Tournament held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

"I must commend Aisha (Falode) and her board for the efforts that went into putting up such a showpiece. It was a fabulous event in all facets and I believe the NWFL as a whole deserve our praise. I was there and saw large parts of it and I was truly impressed," said Pinnick, who is also a high-ranking Member of the CAF Executive Committee.

Perennial champions Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt clinched a place in the WAFU B play-off for the incipient CAF Women Champions League by crushing Sunshine Queens of Akure 4-0 in one of Sunday's two final games, edging Delta Queens of Asaba and FC Robo of Lagos who ended their encounter that happened simultaneously 1-1.

"Admittedly, we need to do even more for women's football in this country because as I always insist, the women deserve more attention having won as many as nine African titles for the country. It is no mean feat. I am enamoured by the superb organization of the Super 6 and I have no doubt that the positive vibes therefrom and the terrific after-glow will have some good impact on our efforts to engender real development and sustainability of the women's game.

"Our vision of building a sustainable football culture for our dear country remains unshaken, and the women's game is an integral part of that vision and mission. Bringing in another very good and globally renown tactician (Randy Waldrum) for the Super Falcons is another prove of our desire to take the women's game to higher levels," Pinnick added.

Edo Queens and Bayelsa Queens were the other teams that participated in the seven-day tournament.

First Vice President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; NFF Executive Members Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Mohammed Alkali and Babagana Kalli and; President of the Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez were among the other dignitaries who graced the NWFL Super 6 Tournament and gave it added colour.

There were also former NFF Executive Member and Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association, Barr Chris Green; Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa; former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Bukola Olopade and; several other top officials from Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States.

American Randy Waldrum and NFF Technical Director Austin Eguavoen were also part of the seven-day fiesta, graced on the final day by the country's Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.