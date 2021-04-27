Nigeria: Katsina Grants Bail to 270 Inmates

The Katsina Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar has granted bail to over two hundred and seventy (270) inmates awaiting trial at the state correctional centre. The Chief Judge revealed this recently at the end of his inspection tour to assess facilities at the state correctional centre. He noted that most of the inmates released are those awaiting trial and also those whose offences were not proved.

He explained that the reason for the tour to the correctional centres was to decongest the facilities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic and other related diseases.

He then thanked the ministry of Justice, other stakeholders as well as the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Nigeria Police and the civil society organisation for taking care of facilities and suspects in the centres.

The CJ also promised that no innocent person would henceforth be detained to answer an offence not committed, hoping that the security challenges the state is facing would soon be overcome.