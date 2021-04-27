Nigeria: Katsina Grants Bail to 270 Inmates

27 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The Katsina Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar has granted bail to over two hundred and seventy (270) inmates awaiting trial at the state correctional centre. The Chief Judge revealed this recently at the end of his inspection tour to assess facilities at the state correctional centre. He noted that most of the inmates released are those awaiting trial and also those whose offences were not proved.

He explained that the reason for the tour to the correctional centres was to decongest the facilities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic and other related diseases.

He then thanked the ministry of Justice, other stakeholders as well as the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Nigeria Police and the civil society organisation for taking care of facilities and suspects in the centres.

The CJ also promised that no innocent person would henceforth be detained to answer an offence not committed, hoping that the security challenges the state is facing would soon be overcome.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.