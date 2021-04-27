Nigeria: Attacks - Borno Forum Decries Eviction of Constituted Authorities in Mainok, Others

Maiduguri — Borno Emirate Concern Citizens Forum has expressed concern over recurring attacks on military formations and the subsequent eviction of constituted authorities in Damasak, Geidam , and Mainok by Boko Haram terrorists.

The forum noted that the spate of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists in recent times have evolved to ridicule the security formations in the Northeast sub-region.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, in reaction to the recent attack on military base in Mainok, where over 30 soldiers were reportedly killed on Sunday, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Hassan Zanna, the Zanna Boguma of Borno, called on the federal government to expedite action and save the Northeast region from imminent collapse to the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He urged the military to be proactive rather than reactive in the fight against Boko Haram and make use of intelligence information shared to them by the locals, which he said the military usually neglects.

"There is need for a thorough investigation and reorganisation of the security architecture. The point of shifting blames on civilians is over because, looking at the recent mass exodus in Damasak and Geidam, our people are helpless and no living soul will invite such wrath upon themselves.

"The Forum believes that repeating same tactics by the security formations is strengthening the insurgents. We are calling on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency rethink security measures to avoid further deterioration.

"Yesterday's encounter in Mainok is pathetic but preventable, we admonish that the super camp strategy be revisited by decentralising the formations to spread on four cardinal directions . Doing this, we believe the enemies cannot have the capacity to attack at the same time and at forefront.

" We also suggest the camps should increase the number of outpost formations to serve as an alert mechanism to those in the camps. Enough of losing our soldiers to this mad murderers ", Zanna Boguma said.

The forum called on well meaning Nigerians to embark on massive invocation for peace to reign in Nigeria, and called on Muslim faithful to adequately utilise the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria.