Nigeria: Attacks - Borno Forum Decries Eviction of Constituted Authorities in Mainok, Others

27 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Maiduguri — Borno Emirate Concern Citizens Forum has expressed concern over recurring attacks on military formations and the subsequent eviction of constituted authorities in Damasak, Geidam , and Mainok by Boko Haram terrorists.

The forum noted that the spate of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists in recent times have evolved to ridicule the security formations in the Northeast sub-region.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, in reaction to the recent attack on military base in Mainok, where over 30 soldiers were reportedly killed on Sunday, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Hassan Zanna, the Zanna Boguma of Borno, called on the federal government to expedite action and save the Northeast region from imminent collapse to the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He urged the military to be proactive rather than reactive in the fight against Boko Haram and make use of intelligence information shared to them by the locals, which he said the military usually neglects.

"There is need for a thorough investigation and reorganisation of the security architecture. The point of shifting blames on civilians is over because, looking at the recent mass exodus in Damasak and Geidam, our people are helpless and no living soul will invite such wrath upon themselves.

"The Forum believes that repeating same tactics by the security formations is strengthening the insurgents. We are calling on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency rethink security measures to avoid further deterioration.

"Yesterday's encounter in Mainok is pathetic but preventable, we admonish that the super camp strategy be revisited by decentralising the formations to spread on four cardinal directions . Doing this, we believe the enemies cannot have the capacity to attack at the same time and at forefront.

" We also suggest the camps should increase the number of outpost formations to serve as an alert mechanism to those in the camps. Enough of losing our soldiers to this mad murderers ", Zanna Boguma said.

The forum called on well meaning Nigerians to embark on massive invocation for peace to reign in Nigeria, and called on Muslim faithful to adequately utilise the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.