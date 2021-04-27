Nigeria: Insecurity - Anambra Govt Imposes 12-Hour Curfew On 6 Communities Curfew

27 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Abuja — The Anambra State government has imposed 12-hour curfew on six communities in Oyi and Anambra East local government areas.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Chukwulobelu listed the affected communities as: Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

He said the curfew which took immediate effect would last between 7pm and 6am daily.

The secretary to Anambra government urged residents of the affected communities to adhere strictly to the order as security personnel would ensure strict enforcement.

It would be recalled that the police had earlier announced that nine yet-to-be identified persons were killed by gunmen at Nteje community.

Sources say the report of the killing has left residents of Nteje and some neigbouring communities in fear.

Local sources also reveal that some residents are already fleeing their homes in search of safety.

