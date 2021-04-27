Zimbabwe: Teenager Rapes, Kills Woman (53)

27 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A 16-year-old boy from Beitbridge East allegedly attacked a 53-year-old woman from his village on Friday with a log, then raped her while she lay dying, bleeding from the head, and then stole R1 700.

Maria Gumbo later died and her remains were discovered lying in a pool of blood by her elder sister who then informed other villagers and the matter was reported to the police who took him into custody with help from villagers.

The boy allegedly committed the crime at around 7am.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the teenager was arrested on Sunday by villagers who handed him over to police.

"We managed to arrest him with the assistance of community members and from the stolen money, we recovered R1 540. The matter is now under investigation," said Chief Supt Nyongo.

Ms Gumbo's body has since been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

A source close to the case said Ms Gumbo had four deep cuts in the head and her body was found lying face down, some 500 metres from her homestead.

"The deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood by her elder sister around 2pm along a footpath. The elder sister had left Gumbo around 7am when she proceeded to Dite dip tank with her herd of cattle and came back home at around 2pm," said the source.

Police recovered two blood-stained logs next to Ms Gumbo's body and there was evidence of some struggle 50 metres away from where the body was lying.

The incident comes a few weeks after a 75-year-old man from the Whunga area in Beitbridge West under Chief Tshitaudze reportedly went berserk at the height of an unknown dispute with his live-in partner Violet Ncube (57), and chopped her to death using a machete and an axe.

Sitoboli Maluko is said to have killed the woman, while his 16-year-old step son watched in shock.

After committing the murder, Maluko hanged himself using a rope on a tree near the crime scene.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.