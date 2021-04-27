Zimbabwe: Follet-Smith Makes Limpopo Open Cut

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Ben Follet-Smith, made the cut at the Limpopo Championship at the Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate at the weekend.

The Sunshine Tour winner was the only local representative, at the tournament, which was won by South African, Brandon Stone.

For tying on position 37, with several seasoned players like Jack Ross, Roope Kakko, Richard Joubert, and Jeong Weon Ko, Follet-Smith took home R24 600, for his efforts.

This was Follet-Smith's third cut, in as many attempts, on the Sunshine Tour.

He is likely to return for this Thursday's Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open.

His compatriots, Mark Williams, Mahomed Mandhu and Shaahid Mahmed, took part in the qualifiers, which teed off yesterday.

Williams and Mandhu have been trying their luck on the Sunshine Tour and will join other 70 other professionals, who are taking part in the singe qualifying round.

This year's Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open, set for the Royal Cape Golf Club, has a prize fund of R3 million.