Zimbabwe: Kaia Finally Gets His Call

ALL-ROUNDER Roy Kaia's fine performances on the domestic scene have been recognised after he was named in the 15-member squad to face Pakistan in a Test series that begins in Harare this week.

Kaia, who for a long time considered himself unlucky, is among the five uncapped players, in the squad.

The other players, who are looking to receive their first caps at Test level, are Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga and Luke Jongwe.

All-rounder Sean Williams, who has been nursing a hand injury, is expected to lead the Chevrons in the battle again, alongside veterans, Regis Chakabva and Brendan Taylor.

Taylor, who missed Zimbabwe's last Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, due to health issues, makes a welcome return to the fold.

Tendai Chisoro, who played his only Test match back in 2017, has also earned a recall.

But, there was no place for Craig Ervine, who suffered a calf injury, during the T20I series last week.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza is also missing as he has been advised to take an indefinite rest to recover from a bone marrow infection.

There we also no places for Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta.

The selectors have picked the team, based on the players' statistics and performances, in the domestic competitions.

Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been placed on standby.

But, for Kaia, this is a moment to savour.

He has been one of the top performers, in the domestic first-class competition, Logan Cup, for the past few years and he won the tournament four times in succession.

He helped returning franchise, Southern Rocks, to win their first Logan Cup title recently.

The 29-year-old was crowned the man-of-the-series.

He finished as the tournament's top run-getter, with 374 runs, from four innings.

He was also crowned the best bowler for his 12 wickets.

Kaia's only other chance for Zimbabwe was when he was called up for the ODI series against Pakistan in 2015.

But, strangely, in his debut match, he neither bowled nor batted, as the game was called off due to bad weather.

He will be hoping for better fortunes, this time around.

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is expected to start on Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

The second is set for May 7-11 at the same venue.

Both games will be played behind closed doors, in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The two nations are facing off in this longer version of the game for the first time since 2013.