Zimbabwe: Zna Officer Mayoyo Dies

Zimbabwe National Army senior officer Colonel Christopher Rufu Mayoyo, whose Chimurenga name was Charles Muchadura, has died.

Col Mayoyo passed away last Friday at his Jatala Estates farm in Triangle.

He was 63.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the army was saddened to learn of his death.

"ZNA is deeply saddened to announce the death of a dedicated and loyal senior officer, Colonel Christopher Rufu Mayoyo, who passed away at his Jatala Estates farm in Triangle on 23 April 2021," said Col Makotore.

He said the senior officer was born on November 5, 1958 in Mayoyo Village, Zaka District.

Col Mayoyo did his primary education at Mudavanhu School before proceeding for secondary education at Mashoko Secondary School in Bikita from 1972 to 1975.

He then proceeded to Goromonzi High School for Advanced level where he was forced to drop out after only attending the first term due to financial challenges experienced by most indigenous families during the colonial era.

Col Mayoyo joined the liberation struggle in 1976 and underwent military training at Takawira 2 in Mozambique before being moved to Nachingweya in Tanzania for further military training.

Col Makotore said the greatest contribution by Col Mayoyo was in the training of liberation war fighters which became his hallmark as he remained a trainer for the greater part of the struggle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His notable achievements were in the field of instruction on demolitions and mine warfare and this saw a remarkable increase in the use of mines and demolitions on targets within Rhodesia, which contributed immensely to bringing the white settlers to the negotiating table," said Col Makotore.

In addition, said Col Makotore, alongside other instructors, Col Mayoyo was instrumental in the training of the Sasa Maliza Task Force which was trained as a Special Task Force Unit.

Col Mayoyo at the height of the war was deployed into the country with the Sasa Maliza Task Force and operated in the St Anne's Goto area in Hwedza until ceasefire.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 25 March 1980 as a private and rose through the ranks to colonel, the rank he held until the time of his death.

He served with various units, among them 2.1 Infantry Battalion, Harare Base Workshops, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Directorate and Zimbabwe Staff College.

He also held several appointments which included Directing Staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College, Commanding Officer Harare Base Workshops and Director Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Directorate.

Col Mayoyo did several courses, among them the Potential Officers Course in 1989, Workshop Commanders Course in 1992 and Joint Command and Staff Course in Ghana in 1996.

He was awarded the Liberation War Medal, Independence Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Col Mayoyo is survived by his wife Priscilla, four children and five grandchildren.