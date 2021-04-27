Zimbabwe: Jere Case Continues in May

27 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

ZESA Holdings is generating revenue from smart meters supplied by businessman Farai Jere's company, Helcraw Electrical, which the State alleges were faulty, the power utility company's former northern region general manager Engineer Raphael Katsande said in court yesterday .

Eng Katsande said he had not seen the fault in the smart meters when they were installed in 2018 until a year later when Dr Sydney Gata joined ZESA Holdings as the company's executive chairman.

He told Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa that he came to know of the faults through a report compiled by Dr Gata in 2019.

Eng Katsande was being cross-examined in a trial in which Jere, his company Helcraw and two ZETDC engineers, Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, are charged with fraud over a smart meters supply deal worth US$3,5 million.

The four deny the charges.

Asked by Advocate Lewis Uriri to confirm whether ZESA is not generating 60 percent of its revenue from the smart meters at the centre of the case or not, Eng Katsande replied: "I cannot say it is 60 percent but I can say yes it is getting revenue from the meters."

He said he did not see anything wrong until Dr Gata's appointment in 2019.

The matter will continue on May 7 with Eng Katsande still under cross-examination.

Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.