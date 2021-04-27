Zimbabwe: Dubious NGOs At It Again

MENDACIOUS non-governmental organisations that have often relied on soiling the image of the country to their Western handlers have been busy selling diplomats bottled smoke of so-called rights abuses in the country to get funding.

This is despite the progress that has been made by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, which has been working around the clock to implement both political and economic reforms, progress which has received plaudits from even the opposition parties in the country, notably the main opposition party, the MDC-T led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

Notwithstanding the progress registered by the New Dispensation, which has seen individual rights flourishing, the NGOs, some of which are facing bankruptcy, have been selling diplomats false tales to attract funding.

However, analysts have said the behaviour of the NGOs is not surprising at all as they have always been in the habit of manipulating facts for their selfish ends.

Political analyst Mr Collen Mharadzano described some of the NGOs, such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which is packed by known MDC-Alliance activists, as agents of regime change.

He said the unfortunate episode of the Zimbabwean story concerning the so-called non-state actors camouflaging themselves as NGOs is that there are wolves in sheep's skins who are bargaining for a third party in the form of their sponsors, who have scores to settle with the governing Party Zanu PF.

"They are bidding for the nation's erstwhile colonisers who have never been happy with the country's revolutionary and successful land reform programme. To imply that the judiciary is captured, is top drawer madness for these are men and women who are professional and dignified in all respects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One would recall the open court session where one MDC-A leader Mr Nelson Chamisa failed to even provide the slightest of evidence in a case where he was challenging the resounding victory of the nation's able leader, His Excellency President Mnangagwa.

"Therefore, given that transparency which the whole world noted and appreciated, where is this silly and void claim coming from!

"It can only be the work of the nation's adversaries using their local lackeys, the so-called non-governmental organisations. It would be prudent for the Government to de-register pronto some of these nonsensical so-called non-governmental organisations," he said.

Another political commentator Mr Regai Cheuka said that some NGOs survive by getting financing from monetary institutions through fabricating charges, abductions, and false human rights abuse reports to sustain themselves and even now they are still operating at the expense of the general populace.