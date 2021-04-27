Nigeria: Pantami Raises Alarm Over Fresh Doctored Videos to Malign Him

27 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has raised the alarm over plot to release some doctored videos to malign him.

He said the videos have ben designed to show him in an alleged compromising condition.

Pantami, in a statement through his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, said he will not sit idly to see his hard-earned reputation as an Islamic scholar destroyed.

He said hevis a victim of well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against him.

The statement said: "We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project.

"This time around, the forces of evil are shopping for willing partners as well as their usual avenues, to release doctored videos purporting to show the Honourable Minister in an alleged compromising condition, as a way of creating injury on his image.

"We are least surprised by this recent move which is a clear intensification of their desperation, having failed in their assault on the personality of the Honourable Minister, despite their previous efforts.

"After concocting lies and half-truths linking the Honourable Minister with terrorism, despite his well-documented stance against Boko Haram and similar groups, these adversaries went to the extent of doctoring a document with capacity to endanger national security.

"It was a relief for peace-loving Nigerians that the gimmick also failed to strike that sensitive chord."

He vowed to protect his integrity despite the antics of alleged paid agents.

The statement added: "This notice therefore is to alert the public to the latest ungodly plan and to warn the perpetrators about the consequences of such action.

"The Honourable Minister will not sit idly to see his hard-earned reputation as a respected community leader, Islamic Scholar and public servant being muddled in the mud by paid agents with no adherence to truth and fear of God."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.