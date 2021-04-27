Nigeria: Pantami Raises Alarm Over Fresh Doctored Videos to Malign Him

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has raised the alarm over plot to release some doctored videos to malign him.

He said the videos have ben designed to show him in an alleged compromising condition.

Pantami, in a statement through his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, said he will not sit idly to see his hard-earned reputation as an Islamic scholar destroyed.

He said hevis a victim of well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against him.

The statement said: "We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project.

"This time around, the forces of evil are shopping for willing partners as well as their usual avenues, to release doctored videos purporting to show the Honourable Minister in an alleged compromising condition, as a way of creating injury on his image.

"We are least surprised by this recent move which is a clear intensification of their desperation, having failed in their assault on the personality of the Honourable Minister, despite their previous efforts.

"After concocting lies and half-truths linking the Honourable Minister with terrorism, despite his well-documented stance against Boko Haram and similar groups, these adversaries went to the extent of doctoring a document with capacity to endanger national security.

"It was a relief for peace-loving Nigerians that the gimmick also failed to strike that sensitive chord."

He vowed to protect his integrity despite the antics of alleged paid agents.

The statement added: "This notice therefore is to alert the public to the latest ungodly plan and to warn the perpetrators about the consequences of such action.

"The Honourable Minister will not sit idly to see his hard-earned reputation as a respected community leader, Islamic Scholar and public servant being muddled in the mud by paid agents with no adherence to truth and fear of God."

Vanguard News Nigeria