Nigerian Air Force to Investigate Alleged Airstrike On Ground Troops

The Nigerian Air Force has stated that it has launched an investigation into an alleged airstrike on ground troops in Borno State.

The air force stated this on Monday, in reaction to reports that its personnel killed at least 20 officials of the Nigerian Army in an airstrike in the crises ridden town.

The airstrike reportedly took place at Mainok, where terrorists sacked a military base on Sunday. The air force had been called in to support the ground troops during the Boko Haram attack.

In a tweet on its verified handle, the air force said it has already launched an investigation and would update the public as soon as it is concluded.

"The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging "How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike" at Mainok which is about 55km to Maiduguri.

"The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports circulated are being investigated and the general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident. All enquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force."

Not the first

The latest incident appears to be recurrent as a similar case <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nnorth-east/221028-rann-bombing-air-force-sets-probe-panel.html">was reported in 2017 when several people were feared dead after a military plane mistakenly dropped a bomb</a> inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State.

A total of 234 people were killed and buried after the unfortunate incident.

The then Chairman of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, Babagana Malarima, said 234 persons were buried in Rann village, which is in the local government, after the January 17 bombing.

A military investigation into the Rann incident blamed poor communication as the reason for the grave error.