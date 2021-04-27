Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Five Police Officers, Abduct One in Imo

27 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Some police officials who attempted to repel the gunmen were reportedly overrun.

Unknown gunmen on Monday killed five police officers during an attack at the Okigwe South zonal area Command in Ehime-Mbano council area in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east.

The gunmen also abducted one officer during the attack.

A witness said the gunmen broke into the police facility, took over the armory and freed detainees at the station.

Some police officers who attempted to repel the gunmen were overrun, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The attack caused panic among residents in the area, as some families fled the community.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to NAN.

"I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South Area Command Headquarters, Ehime- Mbano by yet to be identified gunmen.

"Five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for, but the building was not razed," Mr Ikeokwu, a superintendent of police, said.

Several police officers and other security officials have been killed lately in what appears to be a coordinated attack against security agencies in Nigeria's South-east and South-south regions.

Two days ago, some gunmen suspected to be IPOB, a pro-Biafra group that has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, attacked the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The South-east governors and other leaders hurriedly called a meeting to discuss the security challenges in the region after the attack on Mr Uzodinma's home which was partly set ablaze.

