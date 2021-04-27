Nigeria: Davido Officially Becomes Most Followed African Artist On Instagram

Davido/Instagram
Davido proud to be included in the inaugural #TIME100NEXT list.
27 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Award-winning Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido, has become the most followed artiste on Instagram after hitting 20 million followers.

Davido broke the news to his fans and celebrated the event by dropping a new hit "CHO CHO" featuring Zlatan and MayorKun.

This is not the first for the artiste, he was still the first Nigerian artiste to reach 1 million, 2 million, 5 million, 10 million, and 15 million followers on the same social media platform.

Also, Davido's hit song 'Fall' became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views in 2017, and in 2021 it became the country's first music video to hit 200 million views on YouTube.

.@davido's "FALL" Music Video Has Now Hit 200 Million Views On Youtube!!

Fall Was The First Afrobeats Video To Cross,100M,150M and Now 200M Views On The Platform

Record Breaking!!!

Davido🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Wg3bHx7sTJ

- TheDavidoDailyShow😈 (@_davidodaily) April 5, 2021

The 28-year-old came into the spotlight in 2011 with his hit song, Dami Duro.

On November 30, 2017, he won the Best African Act at the MOBO Awards and also became the first African act to perform live at the awards.

He is followed by Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, with 12.2 million followers, while Nigeria's Wizkid comes a close third with 12.1 million followers.

Locally, Eric Omondi leads the pack on Instagram with 3.4 million followers followed by singer Tanasha with 3 million.

Esther Akoth alias Akothee follows closely with a 2.7 million fan base, followed by media personality Betty Kyallo in fourth place with 2.6 million followers while comedian Jalang'o comes in fifth with 2.2 million followers.

