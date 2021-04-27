Sudan: Protests Throughout Sudan

El Obeid / Nyala / Khartoum / Port Sudan — In El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, protests over the drinking water crisis in the city entered their second day yesterday. In South Darfur, two sit-in protests are continuing to demand security and the provision of essentials, such as water, electricity, health care, and employment. In Khartoum, the sit-in against serious neglect at the El Tamiz Hospital Morgue continued whilst doctors continued to face attacks.

Residents in El Obeid entered their second day protest yesterday to demand a solution to the city's drinking water crisis for all affected neighbourhoods.

The sit-in protesters explained to Radio Dabanga that they met with a delegation from the state government on Sunday evening to discuss their demands. However, the two parties did not reach any solutions regarding the crisis.

The protesters told Radio Dabanga that people were waiting for the wali (governor) to address the crowd and said that there was a deployment of a large police force with 10 cars in front of the Government Secretariat gate.

Other areas, including Sudan's capital Khartoum, are also experiencing an unprecedented drinking water crisis. The Kalamindo sit-in in North Darfur continued for the third day in a row to protest the drinking water crisis.

South Darfur sit-ins

The Buram Resistance Committees in South Darfur warned of the dire consequences of the efforts to forcibly end the Ram sit-in. In a statement, the Resistance Committees affirmed their commitment to the continuation of the sit-in, which is approaching its second month.

The committees stressed that they hold the state and local government responsible for the security and safety of the protesters.

At the end of March, Resistance Committees from Ram announced the comprehensive peaceful sit-in protest outside the stock exchange. The aim was to stop all types of collection at the stock exchange in a protest against the state government's failure to implement the demands made over the past six months.

Local people have demanded the provision of electricity, health, and water services. They also demand the review and reform of several institutions.

Another sit-in protest continued in Bielel locality, also South Darfur, for the second day in a row to demand sufficient health services and the improvement of other issues, such as employment.

Khartoum hospital sit-in

In Khartoum, a number of revolutionary sources confirmed the continuation of El Tamiz Hospital sit-in as well as the continuation of attacks on doctors.

A number of revolutionary groups, including the Resistance Committees, the Socialist Doctors Association, and the Campaign to Protect the Right to Life called on all revolutionaries to immediately join the sit-in and show solidarity with the people in front of the mortuary in El Tamiz Hospital.

El Tamiz Hospital sit-in began last week in protest against the decomposition of 190 bodies in the hospital mortuary which was leading to the emission of unpleasant odours and the flow of blood and bodily fluids.

On Sunday morning, the sit-in was raided and two protesters were seriously injured.

The revolutionary groups also demanded the establishment of a committee consisting of the Resistance Committees, jurists, and doctors to supervise the autopsy process and to ensure the fulfilment of professional standards.

The Forensic Medicine Authority and the Attorney General also called for the deployment of specialists in forensic medicine and anatomy to ensure that this disaster is ended in the shortest time possible.

Sit-in at El Tamiz Hospital in Khartoum against the neglect of 190 decomposing dead bodies (social media)

Post Sudan shutdown

In eastern Sudan, the city of Port Sudan has completely shut down because of the high temperatures. The Electricity Distribution Corporation also said that a technical failure at Port Sudan power-substation caused Port Sudan to lose all of its electricity supply.

Journalist Amin Sanada told Radio Dabanga that the city continues to be subjected to power cuts and explained that it experienced a complete blackout for two days prior to the Ramadan. He explained that the electricity crisis exacerbated the suffering of the people as air-conditioning and other machines cannot work.