Liberia: Female Police Officer Who Sustained Injuries By Maryland County Police Detachment Assault Frustrated Over Case Being Prolonged

Monrovia — Sergeant Rebecca Nimley, a female police officer of the Liberia National Police who was mercilessly assaulted by Police Commander Jacob Comehn of Maryland County Police Detachment, says she is frustrated over the handling of her case by the Profession Standard Division at Police Headquarters in Monrovia.

"I was there at the Professional Standard Division last week Thursday and they said I should go back to Maryland County and in three months' time, they will get back to me," officer Nimley told FrontPageAfrica on Monday.

Sergeant Nimley has been assigned in Maryland County since 2010. She sustained several bruises on her face, after she tried to inquire why her landlord was placed behind bars along with those who were suspected of carrying out violence in Maryland County after the mysterious murder of a motorcyclist.

She told FPA via phone that the despite the Professional Standard Division in Maryland County was given the green light to go ahead with the investigation she was recalled to Monrovia.

"The people conducted the investigation and they came down with three charges against the man, only to know that they say we should come to Monrovia because the man is a senior officer and that he is higher than the police who have investigated him," she said.

Officer Nimley quickly came to the Central office in Monrovia for a properly investigate. Nimley says she traveled by the way of air, spending US$155.

In Monrovia after two days, on Thursday the female officer said she was told by the Professional Standard Division in Monrovia that she should go back to Maryland County and after three months they at the Professional Standard Division will get back to her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added: "If they cannot handle my issue I will prefer to turn it over to the court and let the court carry on the investigation and what they (court) come out to say will the final ruling."

"I cannot wait in the course of three months' time wherein we are investigators; we can investigate somebody and keep them for 48 hours. That, which I know of if you will tell me that you are going to investigate somebody of three months' time where am I heading to?" Nimley asked.

Police Spokesman, Moses Carter told FPA that the comment from Sergeant Nimley is untrue. According to Carter, the Professional Standard Division in Monrovia only asked for some time to verify information coming from Maryland County.

"They have called the Professional Standard Division in Maryland County to do additional fact finding aside from the statements they gave to us. That is the process that is going on this week. Hopefully next week, they will be submitting their report to the Inspector General. So, it will not be one month, two, or three months from now," Police Spokesman said.