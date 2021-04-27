Liberia: International Community Lauds Kemayah for New Dynamism, Reforms At Foreign Affairs

Monrovia — The Diplomatic Corps in Liberia has heaped praises on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. for his exceptional leadership role and efforts being applied to boost and further strengthen Liberia's relations with foreign nations and international bodies across the world.

According to the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in Liberia, Ambassador Abdoulaye Dore, Liberia continues to witness the arrival of new heads of missions and international institutions since the commencement of the year 2021 under the administration of Minister Kemayah.

Amb. Dore is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to Liberia.

He made these comments at a cocktail reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps and a program marking the official honoring of the former Honorary Indian Consul General to Liberia, Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, by the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the week end.

Dr. Sachdeva was honored for his indispensable and untiring contributions to the socio-economic development of Liberia and its citizens.

Ambassador Dore pointed out that the Diplomatic Corps continue to embrace and welcome these Missions and International institutions in its "diplomatic circle".

"Honorable Minister, this new year has registered the arrival of several new heads of missions and representatives of some international institutions in your country. This signifies the interest of our countries and the international institutions to reinforce the friendly relationship and cooperation with your country that is the oldest country in Africa".

"I will like, on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps and in my own name-present our sincere New Year treat as we pray for the happiness and prosperity of President George Manneh Weah and his family; for the hospitable people of Liberia and for your person-Minister of Foreign Affairs-members of the government as well as the dearest workers of the Workers Association of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs".

Difficulties

Ambassador Dore pointed out that despite the achievements, the Diplomatic Corps in the country remains faced with challenges.

He named the lack of adequate access to water, electricity, and insecurity as some of the constraints, adding that, clear solutions have been found to some of these challenges, which he did not name during the last sitting.

He expressed gratitude that granting a duty free privilege to foreign Diplomats in the country is "almost like guarantee".

Ambassador Dore further commended the Liberian government for the peaceful conduct of the December 8 senatorial election, national referendum and the by-elections in Sinoe and Montserrado counties respectively.

He termed as "welcoming" the developmental initiatives being undertaking by President George Manneh Weah on his county tour for the benefit of rural dwellers and the maintenance of peace in the country.

Assurance

He, however, assured Minister Kemayah that the Diplomatic Corps in the country remain committed to standing with the government to help improve the living conditions of the citizenry, noting that, "maintaining peace is the fulcrum of development".

"Honorable Minister, please be assured of the useful availability of the Diplomatic Corps to remain beside Liberia in its noble ambition to improve the livelihood of its population".

On Covid-19 pandemic

He added that Liberia like other nations continue to battle against the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, but with the experience gained by Liberian doctors and other health workers from the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014, Liberia continues to record low cases of the pandemic within the West African basin.

He commended the hard working soldiers in the fight against the pandemic, especially members of the country's medical teal who continue to "sacrifice their own lives to safe others" against the pandemic.

Ambassador Dore further urged that the dynamism should continue to persist until the Covid-19 pandemic is eradicated because, according to him, the "virus is yet still at our door stairs".

He, however, used the occasion to further pay homage to fallen victims of the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

He encouraged the government to take the lead in ensuring that Liberians and members of the Diplomatic Corps accept the new Covid-19 vaccine which is being administered in the country, and continue with its awareness and prevention campaign against the pandemic.

"It is always said that 'prevention is better than cure. It's incumbent upon us to redouble our vigilance because we are not absolute free from the virus yet".

For his part, the Deputy Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, who is also the

Ambassador of Cameroun to Liberia, Beng'Yela Augustine Gang, expressed gratitude to Liberia for the hosting, and their respective nations for sending them on separate diplomatic missions in the country.

He used the occasion to commend Minister Kemayah for introducing a "new dynamism" into the diplomatic community since his ascendancy.

He observed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry boss is adequately performing even under difficult circumstances, adding that, "I want to congratulate you for what you have so far done".