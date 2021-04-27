Liberia: Minister Mcgill Challenges Sen. Dillon to Prove Corruption Allegation Against Him - Vows to Resign If Proven

Monrovia — The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, has sent an open challenge to his critics and vowed to resign if anyone including Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon prove allegations of corruption made against him.

Minister McGill has on many occasions been accused of acquiring overnight wealth. He acquired a US$200,000 house in less than six months after his appointment as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

McGill: "The issues of corruption are just perception, and vague allegations. People need to prove these allegations. I work for telecom for more than five years, earning US$2,500 monthly. My check went to Ecobank. I made money, I had a house, and I wasn't living in one room, I was renting like any other Liberian would do or have done.

"This is a simple challenge to Dillon to prove any allegation of corruption. If anyone proves it I will resign. I want the bank to publish my bank account prior to January 2018. I will give letter of authorization to go to UBA and we both write our letters of resignation. If I cannot prove that I had more than US$20k before I was appointed to this government, I will resign and if I prove it you will resign.

"This is an open challenge to Dillon. I begged people for money to help people. People have the tendency of tarnishing people's reputation on allegation of corruption that cannot be proven. People in Liberia lie too much."

Minister McGill who appeared on the Sky FM 50/50 Radio Morning Magazine program with host T-Max did not deny buying a house from a loan he received from one of the local banks in the country but also said he owned a house before entering government.

However, Senator Dillon one of the ardent critics of the CDC government has played down the challenge from the minister on grounds that like the Minister of State, many CDCians have promised to resign because of him and have not had the courage to do so after proving them wrong.

Mr. Mulbah Morlu chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change is on record of promising to resign his position as chairman of the party had the CDC loss to the Collaborating Political Parties' candidate Darius Dillon in Montserrado County.

On Facebook, Dillon wrote: "All the CDC gang members that said they would resign because of me have failed to do so. None of them has summoned the faintest courage to resign! Nat McGill is the latest to talk about "resigning" because of me. And they expect me to take them seriously? Let me go do the people's job yaa. Haha!!"

Job creation

Minister McGill admittedly told T-Max that the Weah-led government is yet to fulfil its promise of job creation in both the private and public sectors. He, however, added that the government is on course to achieving that before 2023 when President Weah shall be completing his first term.

He said, job creation is in two context which include private and public sectors and this is where his government has been heavily criticized by the opposition.

He said, the CDC government has created more jobs in the public sector by maintaining people in their positions in government and bringing on others.