Liberia: Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Outlines Reasons for Snubbing Pres. George Weah Tour in Grand Bassa County

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, has termed as "massive tricks and deception" the construction and subsequent dedication of numerous projects by President George Manneh Weah in various counties as part of his 'County Tour'.

Senator Lawrence is representing the people of Grand Bassa County in the Liberian Senate on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

She has been consistently criticized by her critics and some officials and members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for "boycotting" the recent visit of President Weah to the county.

Senator Lawrence was accused of allegedly undermining the developmental agenda of the county, and harboring "hate" for the Liberian Chief Executive even though he visited the county to make an impact on the lives of the citizens.

But in a comments posted on her official Facebook page on Monday, April 26, Senator Lawrence pointed out that she did not attend the event because, she was not officially invited by the President, through the office of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs or the Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to her, a "letter of information" sent to the Grand Bassa County Legislative Caucus, did not clearly specific or invites her or any of her colleagues to attend various ceremonies or programs marking the President's visit to the county.

She claimed that the visit of President Weah to Grand Bassa was only intended to divide citizens of the county, instead of ensuring the actualization of developmental initiatives.

"Some of us are more interested in the unity and actual development of the country and improvements in the lives of our people to be caught involved in dividing them or deceiving them".

"Even with this consideration, in respect of my leadership role in the county, had I been officially invited by the President's Office through the Ministry of State or the Ministry of Internal affairs, I would have attended the Official Program to receive the President into the county. However, this was never done. I felt excluded because a letter was sent to specifically inform the Chair of the Legislative Caucus of Grand Bassa County about the tour and as I recall, not all legislators. There is a big deference between information and invitation".

Senator Lawrence maintained that following a President on county tours or to the airport uninvited does not form part of her priorities.

She added that such undertakings are usually done on invitations or to enhance coordination.

"Where the impression is to denigrate the First Branch of the government, like all legislators, I have a sworn duty to act in ways to preserve and uphold the integrity of the Liberian Legislature, and to pass on, in time and in keeping with the wishes of our people, as honorable a Legislature as I came to walk its hallowed halls - if not more, than certainly not less".

Normal routine?

It remains unclear whether or not members of the first branch of the Liberian government-the National Legislature- are officially extended an invitation before they are allowed to form part of a presidential trip or event being hosted in their respective districts or counties.

Most often, only members of the ruling party are given absolute privilege to have access to presidential trips or programs unhindered.

Senator Lawrence recalled that in 2017, she received an official invitation from the Office of ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and a followed-up phone to accompany her on a "Thank You Tour" to mark the closure of her tenure.

"I was specifically requested to attend and participate in the President's inspection of legislative projects in Grand Bassa. During another visit by President Sirleaf to Bassa, I was not invited, but already in the county, I invited her to commission the brand new 700 hospital beds and 3,000 boxes of medical supplies that I had brought to Liberia for the use of the county. President Sirleaf accepted, and I was grateful that she did so".

She clarified that though President Weah was continuing his county tour, his previously announced trip to Grand Bassa and its constituents has been postponed at least twice.

She disclosed that she informed her colleagues from the Caucus that she was ill and she would be travelling for about two weeks-a situation that "might" not enable her to be in the county when the President pays a visit.

"Not so surprisingly, my absence awakened the government's propaganda machinery. A few screaming headlines included: Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Ran Away From The President; Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Rejects Development in Grand Bassa County".

"Secondly, the branches of our government are three co-equals. They are meant to coordinate but be kept separate. No senator ought to therefore bend the structure of our government or act to lend support to the erroneous impression that legislators work at the will and pleasure of a president".

Senator Lawrence justified that county tours by a president are organized and executed by the Executive domain and its agencies, and as such, legislators should not invite themselves into such executive function unless invited.

County tour descends to political maneuvers

She further observed that the ongoing county tour of President Weah has a political motive.

"When the county tour descends into political maneuvers for reelection, it naturally invites political divisions and differences rather than a focus on the developmental needs of our people".