Liberia: NPP Youth League Makes Request to President Weah

27 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Since the death of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) boss Mr. Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, President George Weah is yet to name his successor. Many believe it is out of respect and in honor of the fallen public servant.

While the wait is on, the youth league of the National Patriotic Party, one of the members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), is reminding President Weah about what they believe was given them as a result of the political marriage.

Peter Bleedi, NPP youth league vice chair for press and publicity, is calling on the Liberian President to look in the direction of the NPP to reduce what he called the perception that the CDC is divided and the NPP has been marginalized.

