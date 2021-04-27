Liberia: Dr. Fallah to Get UK Alumni Global Impact Award

Monrovia — The former Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 UK Alumni Global Impact Award.

Dr. Fallah, a renowned global public health expert, was selected by University of Kentucky International Center (UKIC), the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and the UK International Advisory Council (IAC) for the top international award.

This award seeks to recognize alumni whose highly distinguished careers have featured significant work outside the United States that has resulted in outstanding contributions to their communities or professions in global contexts, and/or who have exemplified ideals of global citizenship through the promotion of inter-cultural communication and mutual understanding, international peace and security, or responsible and sustainable international development.

To be eligible for the award, all UK alumni must have received a degree from the University of Kentucky (in exceptional cases, attendance without a degree may be considered).

Furthermore, the alumni must not currently be members of the University of Kentucky's faculty, staff or Board of Trustees, and must be highly distinguished in their businesses, professions or lives' work; either internationally or within their home countries.

Among other things, the alumni must have a significant record of achievement and recognition f or international work that inspires students, faculty and staff.

Have made significant contributions to their communities or professions, humanity, science, art or human welfare that have had a positive impact on the world.

Accordingly, the former NPHIL boss, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Rescue Place International (RPI), was selected for the prestigious global award having passed all of the criteria.

In a communication to him dated April 19, 2021, the organizer of the award wrote: "Dear Dr. Fallah, on behalf of the University of Kentucky International Center (UKIC), the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and the UK International Advisory Council (IAC), it is my great pleasure to inform you that you have been selected as the recipient of the 2021 UK Alumni Global Impact Award. Congratulations!"

"Your nomination was submitted by your doctoral dissertation supervisor, Professor Subbarao Bondada, and was selected by a review committee of UK faculty and UK Alumni Association Leadership, from among a very strong pool of candidates, and it is my pleasure to follow their recommendation in awarding you with this honor," the group stated.

The organizer pointed out that the former NPHIL boss was selected for his passionate dedication to public health service and advocacy, coupled with his leadership at national, regional, and international levels in combatting Ebola, providing access to health care for underserved rural populations through Refuge Place, as well as his most recent advocacy for fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on a global scale.

The University of Kentucky, of which former US envoy to Liberia, Christine Elder is also an alumni, is truly a global institution, and its research, education, and service activities are all undertaken within global contexts.