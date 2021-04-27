Liberia: Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets - Parents Plead for Financial Aid

Kakata — The family of a 30-year-old woman, Famata Swaray, who delivered on Saturday, April 24, with quadruplets (four babies) at the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County, has sent an SOS call to President George M. Weah and well-meaning Liberians in the diaspora and Liberia to help with support for the children. The kids are all girls.

Husaine Jusu, uncle of the infants, speaking on behalf of the family told FrontPageAfrica that the family is seeking for financial aid to help raise the babies, especially for their medication and accommodation as the kids' mother and father are not adequately able to care for the quadruplets.

"We want President Weah and all well-meaning Liberians to hear the news of these new born quadruplets. We're urgently in need of assistance to help raise these children", Jusu pleaded.

Mr. Jusu in a joyful mood told FrontPageAfrica that the father of the kids who is a local tailor is incapacitated financially to provide the basic needs of the children, adding that the birth of kids is a burden that needs the intervention of others.

"We are worrying about the accommodation of these children after they leave the hospital because where the parents are dwelling is in one tight room that won't be able to accommodate them (kids) alone with their parents", he lamented.

He noted that the kids' mother lacks the ability to adequately and equally lactate all of them, adding that providing alternative feeling for the children could be the next option but cost intensive which could place a huge financial burden on their already poverty stricken parents.

Since their births, the newborn infants (quadruplets) remain in short-term intensive care at the hospital, but nurses said their health conditions are stable and they could soon be discharged.

Meanwhile, the family has requested all financial assistance and materials assistance to be channeled through FrontPageAfrica's Margibi County reporter, Yawah Y. Jaivey on cellphone numbers: 0886315757/0775331735.