Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe, Haruzivishe, 4 MDC Alliance Activists Trial Date Set

27 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The trial of Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and five other MDC Alliance activists who stand accused of violating Covid-19 regulations has been set for May 13.

The others are; Cecilia Chimbiri, Obey Sithole, Netsai Marova, and Makomborero Haruzivishe.

It is the state's case that they conducted an anti-government protest at a time such was banned to combat the spread of Covid-19.

They all appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

According to the state, the four held a protest in Warren Park in Harare last year challenging the government to help the poor who had been locked in their houses with basic needs during the national lockdown.

Mamombe, Chimbiri, and Marova were allegedly abducted by suspected state agents soon after the protest while on their way back to the CBD.

The female youth activists went missing for a day before they were later found dumped near Bindura following an international outcry to release them.

They were, however, arrested while hospitalised on allegations of publishing falsehoods by faking an abduction.

When they appeared in court they told of the horror experience they endured including sexual assault among other forms of torture.

They are yet to stand trial for these allegations.

Haruzivishe is currently in prison serving a 14-month term for inciting public violence.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are also in remand prison on separate charges of violating Covid-19 regulations after they addressed journalists at the Harare Magistrates' Court early this month.

Sithole was also arrested Monday at the Harare Magistrates' Court on a public nuisance charge.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

